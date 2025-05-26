Leeds United winger Jack Harrison is returning to Elland Road this summer, according to loan club Everton.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Toffees concluded their 2024/25 Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win over Newcastle United to cap what has been an impressive resurgence under David Moyes during the second half of the season.

Harrison appears to have made his final outing of a two-year loan stint at Goodison Park, though, after it was confirmed by the Merseyside club that the 28-year-old is returning to Leeds this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club are in talks to make Charly Alcaraz's loan stay permanent, but have bid farewell to Harrison and fellow loanees Armando Broja, Jesper Lindstrom and Orel Mangala.

Moyes said: “We would like to thank all our loan players, who have contributed to the positive steps we made on the pitch. They all embraced what it means to play for this club, and their attitude and commitment throughout their time at Everton was first class.

“We wish Jack, Jesper, Orel and Armando all the very best for the future.”

What next for Harrison?

Harrison appeared 73 times for the Toffees but now faces uncertainty over his immediate future. The player is understood to be considering his options but on paper at least, will be expected to report for pre-season training at Thorp Arch, as things stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The experienced winger played a part in each of Leeds' last three Premier League campaigns but is not guaranteed to be in Daniel Farke's plans for 2025/26 having decided to exercise a loan release clause in his Elland Road contract for each of the last two seasons.

Harrison signed an extension shortly before Leeds' relegation was confirmed at the end of 2022/23 which would permit him to remain out on loan for the duration of his contract, so long as Leeds were not in the top flight.

Fellow loan escapees Brenden Aaronson and Max Wober returned to the fold this past season after exercising similar clauses during 2023/24, each playing a role in Leeds' 100-point, title-winning promotion back to the Premier League.

With Everton seemingly turning down the chance to sign Harrison up for a third season, the winger could be looking for a new club over the coming weeks, unless reconciliatory talks with Farke and the Elland Road hierarchy are held.