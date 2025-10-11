Gabriel Gudmundsson setback as key Premier League rival lands blow in Leeds United man's international outing
A key Premier League rival landed a blow as Leeds United’s Gabriel Gudmundsson represented Sweden in a World Cup qualifier on Friday night.
Gudmundsson is one of eight Leeds players away on senior international duty and the summer signing was handed his latest start for his country in Friday evening’s World Cup qualifier against Switzerland in Stockholm.
Key Premier League rival lands blow
The contest, though, provided a setback for Gudmundsson and his Sweden side who suffered a 2-0 defeat as a key Premier League rival landed a blow.
With 65 minutes on the clock, Switzerland were awarded a penalty and Sunderland’s Granit Xhaka stepped up to convert to give his side the lead.
Switzerland looked set to leave with a 1-0 victory but Johan Manzambi then added a second in the fourth minute of second half stoppage time to seal a 2-0 success for his side.