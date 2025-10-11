Gabriel Gudmundsson setback as key Premier League rival lands blow in Leeds United man's international outing

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 11th Oct 2025, 11:33 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2025, 12:47 BST
Leeds United left back Gabriel Gudmundsson was in action for Sweden on Friday night.

A key Premier League rival landed a blow as Leeds United’s Gabriel Gudmundsson represented Sweden in a World Cup qualifier on Friday night.

Gudmundsson is one of eight Leeds players away on senior international duty and the summer signing was handed his latest start for his country in Friday evening’s World Cup qualifier against Switzerland in Stockholm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Key Premier League rival lands blow

The contest, though, provided a setback for Gudmundsson and his Sweden side who suffered a 2-0 defeat as a key Premier League rival landed a blow.

With 65 minutes on the clock, Switzerland were awarded a penalty and Sunderland’s Granit Xhaka stepped up to convert to give his side the lead.

Switzerland looked set to leave with a 1-0 victory but Johan Manzambi then added a second in the fourth minute of second half stoppage time to seal a 2-0 success for his side.

Related topics:Premier LeagueSwitzerlandGranit XhakaSunderland
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice