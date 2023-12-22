Leeds United will hope to bridge the gap between themselves and the automatic promotion spots.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has attempted to play down the significance of his side’s top of the table clash against second place Ipswich Town.

The Whites are currently third in the Championship table and are 10 points behind the visitors who are currently on course to become just the fourth team in history to win back-to-back promotions directly from League One to the Premier League.

The West Yorkshire side could move to within seven points of the automatic promotion places with a win and will be aiming for a strong performance in front of the Elland Road faithful after a disappointing draw with Coventry City last time out. Despite the pressure on his time, Farke claimed this result will not be pivotal to his side’s promotion hopes due to the length of games remaining.

Farke explained: “After this game there is a complete second half of the season to play. If we win the game it’s not like the gap has closed that much, if we draw nothing has changed and if we lose it isn’t like our season is over.”

Despite these comments, many fans view this game as one of the most important of the season so far. But when is Leeds United vs Ipswich Town and how can fans keep up to date with all of the action?

When is Leeds United vs Ipswich Town?

Leeds United will play host to Ipswich Town on Saturday 23 December at 12.30pm. The Tractor Boys have enjoyed one of the best starts in Championship history and have only lost two games all season. One of those games came in the reverse fixture between the two teams at Portman Road with Leeds running out 4-3 winners after goals from Georginio Rutter, Wilfried Gnonto, Joel Piroe and Luis Sinisterra.

How to watch Leeds United vs Ipswich Town?

Sky Sports football will provide comprehensive coverage of Leeds United’s clash with Ipswich Town. Build up to the game begins at 12pm with the game itself kicking off half an hour later. Fans can also stream the game through the SkyGo App which can be downloaded on a mobile phone or electronic device.

Head to head record

Leeds United have a superior head to head record with Ipswich Town this season and have a slightly favourable record in the all-time matches as well.

Overall Leeds have won 34 of their 84 in all competitions compared to Ipswich’s 29 victories. The other 21 games between the two teams have finished level.