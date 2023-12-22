Leeds United face automatic promotion rivals Ipswich Town in a Saturday lunchtime showdown at Elland Road – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has named an unchanged XI for United’s last two games in which the Whites have picked up just one point via Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Coventry City which followed the midweek 1-0 reverse at Sunderland.

The one-point return has left Leeds ten points behind Saturday’s visitors Ipswich in the Championship’s second automatic promotion place and 13 points adrift of leaders Leicester City. The Whites are also now level on points with fourth-placed Southampton.

Farke still has three players out injured in Sam Byram (hamstring), Jamie Shackleton (glute) and longer term absentee Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture) – all of whom are full back options – but the Whites boss confirmed at Thursday’s pre-match press conference that two players were now back in the mix.

Left back Junior Firpo had returned to training last week upon his recovery from a hamstring injury but Saturday’s visit of Coventry arrived too soon for him to be involved. But Farke confirmed on Thursday that Firpo is now an option against Ipswich in addition to Ian Poveda who has now returned from international duty with Colombia, back “with a smile on his face” as he put it.

Victory against Ipswich would be a significant boost to third-placed United’s automatic promotion prospects and this is the XI that we think Farke will send out against the Tractor Boys.

1 . GK: Illan Meslier Clear first choice 'keeper and one of only two Whites men to have played every minute of every league game.

2 . RB: Archie Gray The first headscratcher as Gray is clearly a natural midfielder and Djed Spence is clearly a natural right back. But for now at least, the 17-year-old might well stay in the position in which he has recently been playing although no surprise if he steps back into the middle of the park with Luke Ayling the other chief right back option in the absence of Sam Byram, Jamie Shackleton and also Stuart Dallas.

3 . CB: Joe Rodon A very straightforward pick, the Wales international centre-back impressive since joining on a season-long loan from Tottenham. As Ethan Ampadu put it on Instagram, "please stay."

4 . CB: Pascal Struijk It wouldn't be the biggest shock in the world to see captain Liam Cooper brought back in to the heart of the defence with Struijk shifted to left back. That would then would allow Djed Spence to line up at right back with Gray in midfield. But that would be a pretty big shift about and it seems pretty quickly that Farke will want to keep the centre-back axis as it is.

5 . LB: Djed Spence Not a left back, but neither is Struijk and it might be a case of too much too soon starting Junior Firpo having only recently returned from his hamstring injury. The percentage call is Spence getting another go on the left side of the defence and Farke spoke positively about him in his pre-match presser.