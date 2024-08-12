Pascal Struijk makes prediction about Leeds United attacker and considers new role
Centre-back Struijk got Leeds off to a perfect start in Saturday’s Championship hosting of newly-promoted Portsmouth when coolly stroking home a tenth-minute penalty. Struijk, who has recently recovered from a groin injury, also converted a spot kick in his previous competitive outing via Boxing Day’s 2-1 defeat at Preston North End, after which injury ended his season.
Eight months on, after Struijk penalty had a dominant Leeds side seemingly heading for victory against Pompey yet Daniel Farke’s Whites ended up needing a 95th-minute equaliser from the returning substitute Brenden Aaronson just to seal a 3-3 draw.
Leeds had to settle for a point despite having 22 attempts at goal yet even after his 95th-minute equaliser, Aaronson squandered the best chance of the lot when sent through one-on-one only to slide his shot the wrong side of the left hand post.
Struijk, though, has issued his backing for USA international Aaronson, declaring his “sure” belief that the attacking midfielder will net his next chance. Speaking post match to LUTV, Struijk said of Aaronson: “It's a little bit unfortunate that he didn't finish this one. But these chances will come every so often, I'm sure the next one he will put in the back of the net. A little git gutted for him but also these chances will come again."
As for his own new apparent role as penalty taker, only one thing matters for Struijk. He smiled: “I am happy it goes in the net! That's all that counts."
