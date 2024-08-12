EFL club clanger as ex-Leeds United player appears under wrong name

Leeds United’s Championship rivals Plymouth Argyle have endured a day to forget in more ways then one.

The Pilgrims took on Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Sunday in new boss Wayne Rooney’s first game in charge but a team featuring Leeds loanee Darko Gyabi and ex-Whites midfielder Adam Forshaw suffered a 4-0 defeat.

Gyabi and Forshaw were paired together in centre midfield yet both Forshaw and team mate Ibrahim Cissoko played in shirts with their names spelt wrong on the back. Ex-Whites favourite Forshaw’s no 27 shirt had ‘Foreshaw’ written above it whilst new no 7 summer signing Cissoko lost the ‘C’ and appeared as Issoko, capping a day to forget all round for Rooney’s side.

