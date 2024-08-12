Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunday proved a day to forget on and off the pitch for one of Leeds United’s Championship rivals.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s Championship rivals Plymouth Argyle have endured a day to forget in more ways then one.

The Pilgrims took on Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Sunday in new boss Wayne Rooney’s first game in charge but a team featuring Leeds loanee Darko Gyabi and ex-Whites midfielder Adam Forshaw suffered a 4-0 defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gyabi and Forshaw were paired together in centre midfield yet both Forshaw and team mate Ibrahim Cissoko played in shirts with their names spelt wrong on the back. Ex-Whites favourite Forshaw’s no 27 shirt had ‘Foreshaw’ written above it whilst new no 7 summer signing Cissoko lost the ‘C’ and appeared as Issoko, capping a day to forget all round for Rooney’s side.