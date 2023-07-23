A £7m signing from Chelsea, Ampadu walked through the doors of Thorp Arch for the first time earlier in the week and got stuck straight into pre-season training.

His first run out, against Ligue 1 opposition, gave supporters a glimpse of what they might expect from the Wales international this season in the Championship. Although he has more experience at centre-back than in defensive midfield - exactly twice as much in fact - it is clear that Ampadu's comfort on the ball has earmarked him for a potential role in the middle of the park for Farke.

That was where the German placed his new signing against Monaco for the first half, alongside a player fans are equally excited to see when the campaign kicks off.

A year ago Gray was a 16-year-old on the verge of a senior breakthrough under Jesse Marsch. An appearance in a friendly at York lit a fire under expectation that he would play Premier League football and Marsch himself predicted it. But injuries, illness, the seriousness of the club's relegation plight and even a freak accident at home robbed Gray of the opportunity.

Dropping out of the top flight has likely guaranteed that Gray, now 17, will have a part to play to the first team and he did not look out of place whatsoever against Monaco. His link-up play on the right hand side with Luis Sinisterra and the one-twos that helped unlock space in the midfield became a feature of the first half.

"Archie is a very good player," said Ampadu after the 2-0 defeat.

"I think he showed that today - I don't need to say that, I think he showed that himself."

GREAT HOPE - Archie Gray has been involved in the first team picture at Leeds United since he was 15 but is yet to make a senior breakthrough

Ampadu says that any partnership with the teenager will only improve with time on the pitch but their ability to get on the ball, keep Leeds in possession and keep them moving forward, held real promise in their first outing as a pair.