Forshaw joined Leeds from Middlesbrough for £4.5m back in January 2018 but the 31-year-old’s time at Elland Road has now come to an end after 91 appearances for the club. Forshaw’s contract at Leeds expired this summer and the Whites announced last month that the midfielder would be released at the end of his current deal but invited back for pre-season training.

The midfielder was offered new terms by Leeds but the club confirmed on Saturday that the Liverpudlian would be leaving the club, paying tribute to a leader and important player. Forshaw has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and is also believed to be attracting interest from other Championship clubs.

The midfielder was one of the club’s longest serving players left at Elland Road and Forshaw has now taken to social media to issue a farewell message, signing off with a wish for United’s future.

FAREWELL MESSAGE: From outgoing Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw, above. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images.