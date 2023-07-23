Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Adam Forshaw issues message on Leeds United exit with sign-off Whites wish amid Saudi links

Adam Forshaw has issued a message upon his Whites departure, signing off with a wish for Leeds United’s future.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 10:15 BST- 1 min read

Forshaw joined Leeds from Middlesbrough for £4.5m back in January 2018 but the 31-year-old’s time at Elland Road has now come to an end after 91 appearances for the club. Forshaw’s contract at Leeds expired this summer and the Whites announced last month that the midfielder would be released at the end of his current deal but invited back for pre-season training.

The midfielder was offered new terms by Leeds but the club confirmed on Saturday that the Liverpudlian would be leaving the club, paying tribute to a leader and important player. Forshaw has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and is also believed to be attracting interest from other Championship clubs.

The midfielder was one of the club’s longest serving players left at Elland Road and Forshaw has now taken to social media to issue a farewell message, signing off with a wish for United’s future.

FAREWELL MESSAGE: From outgoing Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw, above. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images.
"Memories to last a lifetime for me and my family,” wrote the midfielder on his Instagram page, accompanied with a thank you image and an array of photos of his time at Leeds. "Was a privilege to play for such a great club. Wish everyone with Leeds all the best for the future.”

