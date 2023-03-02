In all the sessions we try to help the players have the information they need to compete better. All the exercises are prepared with one objective, try to feel what in the next game they are going to live, anticipate the different situations that they can feel more comfortable in the next game. That’s the objective, to be well prepared with the information they need to live their best in the next game. Don’t change too much, they have to do the defensive work the same way, maybe they have to do something else defending but not too much. We don’t want to deny our offensive mentality, they have to be important in attack in one v one, in different situations in our attacks. We don’t want to limit them playing with two strikers.