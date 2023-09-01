Joel Piroe, Djed Spence, Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara have all joined Leeds United in this last week and we saw Piroe net after just 19 minutes of his Whites debut, writes DAVID PRUTTON.

Last weekend’s 4-3 win at Ipswich Town was a cracking game for him to get involved in first and foremost. Scoring on your debut is always a massive tick in a box for a striker.

With Djed Spence, we have seen how good he has been at this level and how effective he can be. It feels like it's been a little bit stop-start for him over the last couple of seasons following his move to Tottenham and we will soon see whether that little portion of time has affected him.

But Piroe is a signing that has already started well and Spence is one that has an established ability or at least we have seen him be able to scale pretty decent heights in the Championship. His arrival on a season-long loan is another step very much in the right direction.

'UNBELIEVABLY EFFECTIVE': Leeds United new boy Djed Spence, centre, with Brennan Johnson, left, at former loan club Nottingham Forest, the pair pictured with Joe Worrall, right, after Spence's strike in the Championship clash against Queens Park Rangers at the City Ground of March 2022. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.

Kamara, meanwhile, has now completed his move to the club from Rangers and I think his performances for Rangers are reflective of a man that can understand what it is to play for a big football club given his career thus far. He will be a good addition and the reported fee of £5m for him is decent money. It's also a statement of intent from Leeds to splash around £10m on Kamara and Gruev respectively after going north of £10m for Piroe.

With Gruev, I have not no clue what he does, how he does it or anything like that. That's one that I can't really shed any light on. But we've seen players that wouldn't necessarily be household names come in and do a job for Leeds, come in and get promoted.

If these players all fit together in the puzzle and create something then great. It is the type of outlay that is significantly dwarfed by money that you get from going back into the Premier League so I think that ‘speculate to accumulate’ is always going to be there. It's always exciting for fans to see who comes in the door.

I think we saw baby steps from Leeds in the Ipswich game, baby steps from a couple of players to get themselves in the right direction with the affections of the fans, Georginio Rutter getting on the scoresheet and then the irony of both Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra finding themselves on the scoresheet too. The irony of that won't be lost on any Leeds United fan.

Things were feeling more than eggy over the course of August with people abandoning ship and people not wanting to stick around. But there should be an air of optimism I think once this window shuts.

Piroe could certainly be part of that equation in the difference between going up or not. But I don't think he's the make or break for the season. The challenge now is for him to be able to score the amount of goals that then makes him that integral part.

It's not a straight line but it helps very much if you've got someone who can score a shed load of goals - as we've seen historically in the Championship. I just think that the stature of the player and the demeanour of the player strikes me as one that would thoroughly enjoy and thrive on playing upfront for Leeds United.

Once you get the other lads back, the likes of Patrick Bamford, then you've got the supplementation there for a pretty strong attack. There was a Tweet or something that I read on Instagram asking the question: is this the most potent attacking force in the Championship? The answer to that is God knows.

They might have all scored in the same game but they need to do that separately and to get into double figures over the course of the season to be able to answer that particular question. There's also some very good sets of forwards around the Championship and the proof is in the pudding when it comes to goalscoring.

It still remains to be seen what happens with Sinisterra on transfer deadline day. If he goes and Leeds can get in another attacker for a decent price or even one on loan then that guards against that. If it's a squad that has Sinisterra in it and with the people that they have got so far then I think it's one that is capable of challenging. And if it's a squad that doesn't involve Sinisterra then I've not seen enough of him to suggest that it makes or breaks Leeds' season.

The Leeds team that climbed their way out of the Championship was absolutely collective. That was a group of players that got themselves into the Premier League and with a lot of them, that was the only way they were going to get to the Premier League.

That's what they've got to take on board with regards to where this next challenge lies, which is doing it as a team. It feels like there were way too many individuals over the course of last season and in the start of the off season and close season and then pre-season. There were too many people thinking 'sod this, I am going'. But the majority need to stick around and give it more than a decent effort to get Leeds United's truly up and running.

The left back area is the other position of debate at Leeds and there's potentially a bit of a risk there if Leeds don't bring another one in. But you would do well to get absolutely every position covered and spot on just by the law of averages, given the fact that it's XI separate positions. Obviously, there's a lot of interchanging within those positions.

But to say that you've boxed off each and every potential position, whether it's left back, left wing back, left full back, left sided midfielder, left sided defender and then mirroring that on the other side with three at the top. To be able to say that you have boxed off every eventuality is a little bit optimistic to say the least.

I suppose a thing has been made of the Leeds left back situation because we haven't had a stand out there. I suppose that is understandable when it comes to people passing judgement on Leeds as a well-rounded squad. But we have had ample cover for players in other positions and this team still got relegated so it's not exact science.

Could Spence play at left back? From what I remember, Djed is better at going forward and I mean that with the greatest respect. But in saying that, it was Djed playing in tandem with Brennan Johnson really that was so unbelievably effective.

From what I have seen of the skill set of a player such as Jed and his ability and want to get forward, I suppose you could try him on the opposite side of the pitch to see what happens. But he got himself into a position where he got a very big move to the Premier League from what he did as a right back. Then he made the move and various managers appear to have seen him as surplus to requirements it seems.