Leeds United supporters may be disheartened to hear Craig Bellamy has selected winger Dan James in his latest Wales squad.

Wales face Turkiye and Iceland later this month as they bring their UEFA Nations League B Group H campaign to a close.

James has been selected in Bellamy's group, alongside fellow Leeds men Joe Rodon and Karl Darlow, after sitting out last month's fixtures with a hamstring injury.

The 26-year-old has only recently returned to the starting XI at Elland Road having spent a short spell on the sidelines but with his latest goal against Plymouth Argyle, reminded fans of his importance to the Whites' promotion cause.

James' effort from outside the box last weekend was the 15th goal he has scored for Leeds since the beginning of last season and continues to appear crucial to any promotion bid Daniel Farke's men embark upon this term.

The ex-Manchester United winger will be expected to feature for his national team in their upcoming fixtures as Bellamy seeks to maintain the four-match unbeaten run he has presided over since replacing Rob Page in the dugout.

James is among the most experienced and most-capped players in this latest squad which does not include Ethan Ampadu who remains sidelined, most probably until the New Year, with a knee injury.