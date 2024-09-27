Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United are back in Championship action this weekend

Leeds United take on Coventry City at home on Saturday as they look to keep their momentum going. Daniel Farke’s side are currently sat in 6th position as they aim for promotion to the Premier League.

They won 2-0 away at Cardiff City last time out. Here is a look at the latest injury news and return dates for the Whites...

Manor Solomon

Leeds’ summer signing has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. The Tottenham Hotspur man is on loan until the end of the season.

Farke has said: “Manor Solomon is out for this game (against Coventry), obviously had some back problems that have resulted in problems with his hamstring. I hope to have him back at least for the last game before the international break and perhaps even Norwich. He will definitely miss this game.”

Possible return date: October 1 v Norwich City

Daniel James

The winger has been sidelined recently after hurting his hamstring. He hasn’t featured since late August.

Farke has said: “Daniel James is still out, it's perhaps just realistic that he will be back after the international break. If he's available for a game before it'll be a bonus. I expect him back in contention after [the break]."

Possible return date: October 18 v Sheffield United

Max Wober

He has been struggling with an issue with his knee. The defender spent the last campaign out on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach but is now back with the Whites.

Farke has shared this latest update on his condition: "Max will also miss this game, he had a set-back in training on Friday before Cardiff, that was why he wasn't in the matchday squad. Some ongoing problems with his knee. Our medical department tries everything to find a conservative solution and we'll find out in the next days.

“We tried to push him back into team training but we need to make a decision in the next days if this doesn't work and he can't return. Probably our choice would then be surgery and then he'd miss out a few weeks. But we're hopeful we can bring him back into training in the early stage of next week."

Possible return date: October 4 v Sunderland

Pascal Struijk, Junior Firpo and Patrick Bamford

The trio have all emerged as potential doubts for Leeds. They will have to assess them all individually before making a decision.

Farke said: “We had a few problems after the last game. Pascal (Struijk) was struggling a bit with his adductors, Junior (Firpo) missed the first part of this week but was back in training today. It will depend on how the body reacts but I'm carefully optimistic. Patrick Bamford missed a training session yesterday after he got a hit but was back today and I'm pretty optimistic he will be available.

"The biggest question mark is behind Pascal, even today he wasn't able to train. There's definitely a chance, I would say carefully optimistic but he needs to train tomorrow in our last session. It's the final test for him if he's available or not. It is what it is and we have to adapt to it."

Possible return date: September 28 vs Coventry City