'Warrior mentality' - Daniel Farke explains why some Leeds United players are 'softer' than others
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The German divulged in his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon he believes there is a difference in the mentality of certain players within his squads, throughout the time he has spent working in football.
Farke was asked whether some players are more capable than others at playing through injury, to which he responded: "[There are] Some softer players on the pitch and some who are more warrior mentality. It depends also on the position, I have to say."
"If you are a creative player who needs to express himself, even a little problem it can kill his head. Sometimes perhaps a solid defender can deal with a bruise or something. There are differences."
During Marcelo Bielsa's Elland Road tenure, the Argentine famously demanded a great level of physical exertion from his squad in matches and training, which inevitably led to injury. Some players within the group, such as Stuart Dallas, were known to play through the pain barrier for the greater good of the team dynamic - although, certain types of injuries require treatment and rest after sustaining them, Farke explained.
"A muscle tear for example, it’s not like you wrap it [and get on with it] like in our day, you have to deliver in top level - without being able to sprint you can hardly deliver," he added, before going on to explain the requirements for a player to make Leeds' matchday squad.
"We take players into the gameday squad when they are capable of finishing the last session before the game. It differs but still important they’re 100 per cent fit," Farke said.
Leeds are hopeful of Patrick Bamford and Junior Firpo's inclusion in Friday's session after the pair only rejoined training on Thursday this week after a series of knocks. Pascal Struijk is another doubt and, unlike the aforementioned duo who are still likely to be involved, has been unable to train ahead of Coventry City's visit to Elland Road.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.