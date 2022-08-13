Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds will be able to call upon striker pairing Joe Gelhardt and Patrick Bamford in the coming weeks, despite concerns during Saturday’s draw with Southampton.

Bamford was substituted after 28 minutes after feeling some tightness in his adductor, Marsch said, while Gelhardt was left out of the squad altogether after suffering a dead leg.

"Joffy had a dead leg and with a bunch of midweek games coming up we didn't want to push him. He'll be training this week, I think Patrick will be training too,” the head coach said.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Patrick Bamford of Leeds United interacts with Daniel James of Leeds United after being substituted off during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Leeds United at Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Bamford spent the vast majority of last season on the sidelines with a number of injuries, leading spectators of a Leeds persuasion to fear the worst when he went down during the first half at St Mary’s Stadium.

"Patrick is not bad. He felt a little tightness in his adductor. I've challenged him to be honest with us. He felt like he wasn't 100%. I think he made the right decision to come off. If it's a cup final, I think he plays,” Marsch added.