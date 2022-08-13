Southampton 2 Leeds United 2: Whites squander supremacy amid new injury blow

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites no 9 Bamford was taken off injured in the 28th minute and replaced by Dan James as part of a half in which the Whites survived a VAR check for Diego Llorente's tackle on Stuart Armstrong when the Saints striker was through on goal.

But Leeds squandered good openings in the first half and went 1-0 up one minute after the interval as Rodrigo brilliantly flicked home a Jack Harrison cross.

Rodrigo then doubled his and United's tally on the hour mark when heading home from underneath the crossbar after Pascal Struijk had flicked on Brenden Aaronson's corner.

ALL SQUARE: Kyle Walker-Peters celebrates drawing Southampton level as Leeds United duo Jack Harrison, left, and Illan Meslier, right, show their frustration. Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images.

Southampton, though, pulled a goal back with 18 minutes left when Joe Aribo eventually powered the ball home after a break down the left and the Saints equalised with nine minutes left when a brilliant through ball from Sekou Mara played in Kyle Walker Peters who smashed a fierce finish past Meslier.

Southampton: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Bednarek (Mara 70), Salisu, Djenepo, Lavia, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi (A Armstrong 61), S Armstrong (Aribo 61), Adams. Subs not used: McCarthy, Valery, Stephens, Lyanco, Diallo, Romeu.

Leeds United: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk; Adams, Roca (Forshaw 88); Aaronson, Harrison (Klich 84); Rodrigo, Bamford (James 28, Sinisterra 84). Subs not used: Klaesson, Hjelde, Drameh, Summerville, Greenwood.