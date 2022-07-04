Leeds United are reportedly in talks with former West Ham United prospect Sonny Perkins - but face competition from at least two of the Premier League rivals.

The highly-rated England Under-18 striker has been in talks over extending his four-year stay with the Hammers in recent weeks.

But the London club revealed talks had broken down after Perkins decided ‘not to continue his development’ within their academy.

In a powerful statement released last week, West Ham addressed the situation and suggested an approach from another club had influenced his eventual decision.

It read: “West Ham United invests millions of pounds annually into its world-renowned Academy of Football – and naturally the club is extremely disappointed that Sonny has chosen not to continue his development with the Hammers.

“The club is disappointed with Perkins’ representatives and strongly believe he was approached to sign for another club which led to him asking to be released from his scholarship at West Ham United.

“West Ham United take this matter very seriously – we believe the rules and structures in place at the Football Association and Premier League should be upheld at all times.

“The club will be making no further comment.”

Perkins actually made his Premier League debut against Leeds last season as he appeared as a substitute in the final minutes of the Whites 3-2 win at the London Stadium in January.

The Daily Mail have now reported talks are ongoing to secure a deal for Perkins but Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on the youngster.

The report has also suggested Jesse Marsch remains in talks with Club Brugge’s highly-rated Belgian international Charles de Ketelaere and RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams.