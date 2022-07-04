Leeds United poised to complete fourth signing of the summer as star man departs

England international star Phillips had his medical with City on Friday and the official announcement of the deal for Pep Guardiola's side to sign the 26-year-old midfielder is expected at some point on Monday.
City are expected to pay £42m - rising to £45m with add-ons - and Leeds are looking to sign a new first-team defensive central midfielder to replace the outgoing Phillips.
RB Leipzig duo Tyler Adams and Mohamed Camara are two of the options that United are keen on.
In the meantime, the Whites are adding a highly rated young centre midfield prospect to their ranks in the shape of 18-year-old Darko Gyabi from Manchester City for £5m.
Gyabi also had his medical with Leeds on Friday and the announcement of the young midfielder's signature is also expected on Monday.