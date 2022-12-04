Leeds United's winter friendlies schedule in full and new Whites boost for Premier League return

Whites duo Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams were the last two Leeds players standing at Qatar 2022 but the duo's USA outfit were beaten 3-1 in Saturday afternoon's last 16 clash against the Netherlands. Leeds still have another 24 days until their return to Premier League action at home to Manchester City on Wednesday, December 28. However, the first of three winter friendlies takes place this coming Thursday when the Whites face La Liga side Elche in a 7.15pm kick-off at the Spanish side's Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero home in Alicante.

Upon returning to the UK, Leeds will then face further Spanish opposition on English soil on Friday, December 16 when Real Sociedad line-up at Elland Road for a 7.45pm start. Five days later, another home friendly and 7pm kick-off awaits against French outfit AS Monaco on Wednesday, December 21 in a game that is taking place one week before the return to action against City. The City contest falls just ten days after the World Cup final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

City still have 14 players at the World Cup including five with England in John Stones, Kyle Walker, Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish. The Three Lions face Senegal in the last 16 tonight.

FIRST FRIENDLY: Coming up against La Liga side Elche at their Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero ground, above, on Thursday evening. Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images.

City duo Nathan Ake and Julian Alvarez are already through to the quarter-finals with the Netherlands and Argentina respectively whilst the Portugal squad that is through to the last 16 features Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva.