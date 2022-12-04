Decision taken on ex-Leeds United ace with England change for Senegal clash, star out

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka comes back into the starting line up having dropped out of the XI for the group stage finale against Wales for which Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden came into the team in addition to Jordan Henderson and Kyle Walker. Saka, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and Kieran Trippier all dropped to the bench against Wales but Saka comes back into the XI as Rashford drops out to sit amongst the substitutes despite his brace against Wales. Mount and Trippier also stay on the bench as Henderson and Walker start but Chelsea forward Sterling is missing from the squad completely as the attacker is not available due to dealing with a family matter. Former Leeds star Phillips was handed a World Cup debut in the group stages finale victory against Wales as a second-half substitute and the Manchester City midfielder is once again on the bench.