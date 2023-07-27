Leeds United man reveals agent in talks with Elland Road chiefs over permanent transfer exit
Roca sealed a season-long loan to LaLiga side Real Betis earlier this month, but already appears unlikely to pull on a white shirt again on the back of comments made to the Spanish press this week.
“I know that they have all made an effort for me to be here,” Roca said in an interview with Marca. “I am very happy, I have had a very warm reception from my teammates, I am where I want to be, I promise work, commitment and effort to the maximum, I hope we meet the objectives because Betis is a great team, and we are very hungry for victories.
“In the end, I like to live in the present. Right now, the club is talking with my agents to see how we can agree all the details with Leeds. I don’t take it; I focus on training, and I leave it to them. This year I’m going to give my best and I feel prepared and with a lot of commitment.”
The 26-year-old made 32 Premier League appearances during his 12-month stay at Elland Road but returns to Spain’s top flight for the first time since 2020 when he left Espanyol for perennial German champions Bayern Munich.