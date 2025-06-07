Leeds United ace puts in full shift upon being first Whites man back as 12 are away with countries
Leeds United midfielder Ilia Gruev continued where he left off upon being the first Whites man back into action in June internationals.
Gruev played every single minute of United’s last six games of the Championship-winning season and was then called up to the Bulgaria squad for two June international friendlies.
Leeds have a dozen players away on international duty and Gruev was the first of them to return to action as he started Friday evening’s fixture against Cyprus in Plovdiv.
Continuing where he left off, Gruev was one of just five Bulgaria players to play the full duration of the game that ended in a 2-2 draw.
Bulgaria will be back in action with another friendly on Tuesday night but this time on their travels to face Greece in Crete at the Pankritio Stadium in Heraklion.
