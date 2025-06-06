A Leeds midfielder will be the first Whites player to return following the club’s promotion.

A midfielder is the first Whites player returning to action following Leeds United’s promotion upon a decision made on international duty.

Just under five weeks have passed since Leeds concluded their Championship-winning season with a final day victory at Plymouth Argyle and United’s players are not due back for pre-season until the first full week of July.

June, though, presents a whole host of internationals for which Leeds have a dozen players away with their countries.

With Ao Tanaka rested for Japan, fellow midfielder Ilia Gruev is the first Whites player back in action in Friday afternoon’s friendly at home to Cyprus which is a 5pm kick-off.

The contest presents the first of two friendlies within the space of five days and boss Ilian Iliev has handed Gruev another start in the side to face Cyprus in Plovdiv.