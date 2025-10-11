The wait continues for a Leeds United player upon a fresh international call being made.

Leeds United midfielder Ilia Gruev’s wait for his next start continues upon a fresh international call being made.

Leeds have eight players away on senior international duty and the spotlight next falls on Gruev as Bulgaria host Turkey in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday night.

No Leeds start since August

Gruev has not started a Leeds game since lining up for the goalless draw at home to Newcastle United at the end of August, since which he has been limited to just one late outing from the bench in the 3-1 win at Wolves.

Gruev then started for Bulgaria against Spain in the first of last month’s two World Cup qualifiers before dropping the bench against Georgia.

The 25-year-old could have made just his fifth start of the season for club or country in Saturday’s 8pm kick-off against Turkey but boss Aleksandar Dimitrov has named the Whites ace on his bench.