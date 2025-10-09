Leeds United internationals: How to watch & when with 8 playing for countries including England, Brazil tests

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 9th Oct 2025, 12:45 BST

How to watch Leeds United’s players during the October international break as one man faces a very tight turnaround for Burnley away.

Leeds United’s fans are in the midst of another fortnight without a game - but there are plenty of opportunities to watch Whites players in action during the October international break.

Daniel Farke’s Whites signed off for the second international break of the season through last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur, followed by two weeks without a game.

A trip to expected key rivals Burnley is next on the agenda but not until Saturday, October 18 in a 3pm kick-off at Turf Moor.

The break gives Farke two full weeks to prepare his team but the Whites boss will be without eight first team players who are away representing their countries on full international duty including one player who faces a very tight turnaround.

That, though, does offer fans the chance to see Leeds players in action during the latest pause to the season.

Here, in chronological order, we run through who plays when and how to watch, starting with Thursday evening’s international friendly between England and Wales at Wembley.

Tonight: England v Wales, international friendly, 7.45pm kick-off. Live on ITV1, S4C, STV, BBC iPlayer, S4C Online, ITVX, STV Player.

1. Ethan Ampadu (Wales)

Tonight: England v Wales, international friendly, 7.45pm kick-off. Live on ITV1, S4C, STV, BBC iPlayer, S4C Online, ITVX, STV Player. | David Davies/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Tonight: England v Wales, international friendly, 7.45pm kick-off. Live on ITV1, S4C, STV, BBC iPlayer, S4C Online, ITVX, STV Player.

2. Joe Rodon (Wales)

Tonight: England v Wales, international friendly, 7.45pm kick-off. Live on ITV1, S4C, STV, BBC iPlayer, S4C Online, ITVX, STV Player. | David Davies/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Tonight: England v Wales, international friendly, 7.45pm kick-off. Live on ITV1, S4C, STV, BBC iPlayer, S4C Online, ITVX, STV Player.

3. Karl Darlow (Wales)

Tonight: England v Wales, international friendly, 7.45pm kick-off. Live on ITV1, S4C, STV, BBC iPlayer, S4C Online, ITVX, STV Player. | Nick Potts/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Friday: Japan v Paraguay, international friendly, 11.20am.

4. Ao Tanaka (Japan)

Friday: Japan v Paraguay, international friendly, 11.20am. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Friday: Kosovo v Slovenia, World Cup qualifier, 7.45pm.

5. Jaka Bijol (Slovenia)

Friday: Kosovo v Slovenia, World Cup qualifier, 7.45pm. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Friday: Sweden v Switzerland, World Cup qualifier, 7.45pm.

6. Gabriel Gudmundsson (Sweden)

Friday: Sweden v Switzerland, World Cup qualifier, 7.45pm. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Daniel FarkeBrazilTottenham HotspurEnglandBurnleyWembleyWales
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice