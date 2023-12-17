Loaned out Whites pair Diego Llorente and Rasmus Kristensen both started for Roma on Sunday - but it did not go well.

A Leeds United pair endured an evening to forget in Sunday's action with a Whites man making a big impact at the wrong end of the pitch.

Rasmus Kristensen and Diego Llorente bagged their latest starts for Roma in Sunday's Serie A clash at Bologna but Kristensen put a 49th-minute cross through his own net as Jose Mourinho's side suffered a 2-0 defeat.

Fellow Whites loanee Llorente also started for Roma but the Spanish centre-back was booked after just nine minutes. Roma then fell behind eight minutes before the break to a Nikola Moro strike before Kristensen's own goal doubled the home side's tally after the break.