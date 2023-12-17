Leeds United pair endure night to forget as Whites man makes big impact at wrong end of pitch
Loaned out Whites pair Diego Llorente and Rasmus Kristensen both started for Roma on Sunday - but it did not go well.
A Leeds United pair endured an evening to forget in Sunday's action with a Whites man making a big impact at the wrong end of the pitch.
Rasmus Kristensen and Diego Llorente bagged their latest starts for Roma in Sunday's Serie A clash at Bologna but Kristensen put a 49th-minute cross through his own net as Jose Mourinho's side suffered a 2-0 defeat.
Fellow Whites loanee Llorente also started for Roma but the Spanish centre-back was booked after just nine minutes. Roma then fell behind eight minutes before the break to a Nikola Moro strike before Kristensen's own goal doubled the home side's tally after the break.
Llorente, meanwhile, was eventually substituted in the 64th minute as part of a defeat which left Roma seventh in the Serie A standings.