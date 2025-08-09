Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt has spoken after rejoining Hull City on a season-long loan.

Joe Gelhardt has delivered a beaming verdict upon re-joining Hull City on a season-long loan with a declaration and fitness update.

Gelhardt spent the second half of last season on loan with Hull City after struggling for game time with Daniel Farke’s Championship-winning Whites.

The 23-year-old striker netted five goals in 20 appearances for Hull as they narrowly avoided the drop and the forward has not been involved with the Leeds first team this summer after returning from his loan spell.

Hull were keen to bring the attacker back to Humberside and the initial stance from Leeds was a desire for a permanent transfer.

Hull, though, wanted to get a deal done as soon as possible which led to a change of plan and the attacker has now re-joined the Tigers on a season-long loan.

The move was announced on Saturday morning, upon which Gelhardt declared his last few months at Hull as the happiest he has been in his playing career.

The Whites striker says he also made it clear that he wanted to rejoin the Tigers, who will now get the forward “feeling fitter than I’ve ever been” following his pre-season work with Leeds.

“It feels amazing. I made it clear I wanted to come back here,” said Gelhardt, speaking to Hull City’s official website.

“Just the perfect match”

“I loved my time here last year – everyone was so welcoming and friendly. It’s a great club to be at, and the lads have spoken very highly of the new manager.

“The people here, the city, the fans – everything about last season was just the perfect match. I was probably the happiest I’ve been in my football career during the last few months I spent here last year.

“It’s a season-long loan this time, so being in from the start and having a whole year with the lads is going to be better than three or four months.

“We know we can do a lot better than last season. With the new signings, we’ve got a lot of quality in the team.

“I was back with Leeds for pre-season and played a few games – 45, 60 and 90 minutes, so I’m feeling fitter than I’ve ever been.

“Thanks to the fans for the support from last year. I’m made up to be back and the fans played a big part in that.”