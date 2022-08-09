Leeds United ‘enquiry’ for Chelsea man and ‘wait and see’ on transfer

Leeds United have reportedly enquired about the possibility of taking Chelsea striker Armando Broja on a season-long loan.

The Albanian international spent the entirety of last season on loan at Premier League rivals Southampton and made a big impact on the South Coast.

Broja scored nine goals in 38 appearances in all competitions for the Saints and was widely expected to spend another year away from Stamford Bridge.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several clubs are said to have made an enquiry to take Broja on loan this season but the expected departure of fellow frontman Timo Werner could cast further doubt over his future.

Werner completed a medical at former club RB Leipzig on Tuesday afternoon after the Bundesliga outfit reportedly agreed an initial fee of £17million with Chelsea over the weekend.

Speaking about Broja last month, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel said: “I don’t expect him to leave.

“We are aware of interest and offers, which just tells us there is a lot of potential, and the owners and me will take this decision together in the end, also with the player.

“Right now when he arrived, it’s clear he’s trying to impress and is just trying to become a Chelsea player as soon as possible. After his loan at Southampton, the situation was very clear for him to make the next step, to show his improvement and make an impression in pre-season.”

However, Broja continues to be linked with a temporary move away from Chelsea and journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed Leeds are one of several clubs keen on the striker.

Speaking on the Newcastle United-focused podcast NUFC Matters, Jacobs provided an update on the Whites’ interest in PSG forward Arnaud Kalimuendo and confirmed their interest in Broja.

He said: “So you’ve sort of loosely speaking, got Newcastle, West Ham – historically anyway – and Everton looking at Broja.

“And then to a lesser extent, but they’ve made enquiries, Leicester and Leeds United – who also need a striker.

“Leeds are actually in quite a similar position to Newcastle because they’re over-reliant on Bamford. And they want a young talent too, and they’re looking at Kalimuendo at PSG for around £25m and if PSG are prepared to sell, and we wait and see on that.”