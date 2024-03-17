Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have a golden opportunity to go level on points with Leicester City this weekend and potentially even leapfrog to the top of the Championship table, depending on how many goals they score against Millwall. The Foxes were once the runaway leaders of the 2023/24 season but Daniel Farke and his side have significantly closed the gap as they eye a top two finish.

As things stand, the Whites are in a very strong position to secure automatic promotion back up to the Premier League. They are unbeaten in their last 12 Championship outings, winning 11 of them, including a statement 3-1 home victory over Leicester.

With promotion now within touching distance, Leeds have started ramping up their search on the market as they prepare for an exciting summer transfer window. There has been a lot of speculation over who will leave Elland Road this year and who will be the latest to sign on the dotted line.

Their business will highly depend on whether they earn promotion or not but with their chance to once again elbow Ipswich Town out this weekend, Leeds have been named as one of the favourites to go up automatically.

If the Whites do return to England's top flight this year, they will need to bolster their ranks and sign some more quality players, especially those with Premier League experience. A report in the latest publication of the Sunday Mirror has claimed that Leeds are considering a move for Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff if they go up this season (via Sports View).

The midfielder is due to enter the final 12 months of his contract at the end of the season and talks are being held over him extending his future with his boyhood club. However, Leeds are hoping to swoop in with a £15 million offer and land a deal for the 26-year-old before he commits to a new deal.

Longstaff has missed just three Premier League matches this season during an ankle problem and aside from that has been a key part of Eddie Howe's team. He has bagged six goals and two assists across all competitions this season so far.

Back in October, Howe addressed Longstaff's chances of breaking into Gareth Southgate's England team and admitted he believes the midfielder 'is good enough' to earn his spot.