Glen Kamara knows what's in store against Millwall - but has made a confident prediction about Sunday's Championship clash at Elland Road.

Millwall are heading for Sunday afternoon's clash in West Yorkshire having taken ten points from a last possible 12 and Kamara feels the Lions will present tough opponents in their continued bid to keep away from the drop zone.

Kamara, though, has confidently backed United's home faithful to 'get Leeds through' in the continued quest to stay unbeaten at Elland Road.

Speaking to the club's official website, Kamara said: "We want to keep up our record at home, especially this season. We know Millwall are in and around/not too far away from the bottom so they obviously want to pick up points as well.