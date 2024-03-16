Leeds United 'make decision' over out on loan player as Ipswich Town man makes 'most' claim
Leeds United are now preparing for a big home clash with rivals Millwall as they look to remain inside the Championship's top two Daniel Farke's men have maintained an unbeaten home record up to now, and they will be aiming to keep it going until the the very end of the season.
The Whites need to remain ultra consistent if they want to outrun the likes of Ipswich Town and Southampton, and they can ill-afford a slip-up at home, although Millwall have improved of late. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.
Harrison 'decision'
Leeds are said to be open to selling Jack Harrison amid his loan spell with Everton this season. The winger signed a new contract shortly before departing on loan to Goodison Park, but one report claims he may have played his last game at Elland Road, at least as a White.
TeamTalk suggest a £20million fee may have been agreed in principle between Leeds and Everton, though a deal is far from done. The Toffees still have financial issues amid their pending takeover, while they will also need to beat the drop before splashing so much to keep Harrison beyond this season.
Ipswich man makes claim
Ipswich Town star Wes Burns believes the Tractor Boys are the 'most ready squad' in the second tier as they attempt to chase down Leeds for a promotion spot.
"We’ve said it before but I think we’re probably the most ready squad in the Championship – most goals off the bench and the biggest impact from substitutes that has been seen in the Championship this season," he told TWTD. “It’s a massive thing for us; if you’re not in the starting XI you don’t sulk. There are no egos here and everyone, starters or subs, knows there are three points at stake and everyone has to buy into that.
“If you’re coming off the bench you need to bring that impact because the lads put in so much effort for 65 minutes or so, and the very least you can do is put in maximum effort for the 25 minutes or so that you are going to be on the pitch. You’re coming on to make a difference.”
