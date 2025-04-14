Hollywood superstar shows Leeds United support by wearing record-breaking club shirt at Coachella
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hollywood star and minority Leeds United investor Will Ferrell has shown his Whites support at Coachella.
A-list superstar Ferrell bought a minority stake in the club last year as part of continually growing links with the USA under the club’s 49ers Enterprises ownership.
His team are now within touching distance of sealing a Premier League return and Ferrell has been pictured wearing the club’s record-breaking popular yellow away shirt at the huge annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California, USA.
Ferrell, 57, was pictured in attendance at Elland Road last September for the Championship hosting of Burnley.
Speaking to LUTV at the time, Ferrell explained: “[The investment] came about through a friend of mine who is part of the investor group and was in a movie with me, the very famous ‘Semi-Pro’ in which I played Jackie Moon, a movie about the ABA which is a defunct basketball league.
“Pete Cornell was part of the cast, and he emailed me saying he was possibly going to invest and they'd asked if I'd be interested. I spoke with Paraag and next thing you know I was like ‘please sign me up’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.