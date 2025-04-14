Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Hollywood star has shown his Leeds United support at Coachella.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hollywood star and minority Leeds United investor Will Ferrell has shown his Whites support at Coachella.

A-list superstar Ferrell bought a minority stake in the club last year as part of continually growing links with the USA under the club’s 49ers Enterprises ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His team are now within touching distance of sealing a Premier League return and Ferrell has been pictured wearing the club’s record-breaking popular yellow away shirt at the huge annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California, USA.

Ferrell, 57, was pictured in attendance at Elland Road last September for the Championship hosting of Burnley.

Speaking to LUTV at the time, Ferrell explained: “[The investment] came about through a friend of mine who is part of the investor group and was in a movie with me, the very famous ‘Semi-Pro’ in which I played Jackie Moon, a movie about the ABA which is a defunct basketball league.

“Pete Cornell was part of the cast, and he emailed me saying he was possibly going to invest and they'd asked if I'd be interested. I spoke with Paraag and next thing you know I was like ‘please sign me up’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we’re finally catching up to what a wonderful game this is. Obviously Americans are very heavy into their sports but there’s still a level of devotion to English football that is unlike anywhere in the world. I think we find that exciting and admire it.”