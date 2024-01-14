All the latest transfer news coming out of Elland Road following Leeds United's win over Cardiff City

Leeds United made it three wins from three in 2024 as they saw off Cardiff City in style on Saturday afternoon. The Whites picked up a 3-0 win with Patrick Bamford, Dan James and Georginio Rutter hitting the back of the net with the result ensuring they remain just seven points behind the automatic promotion pace in the Championship.

With a whole week to go until the Whites' next outing at Elland Road against Preston North End, attentions may turn to the transfer window over the next few days as the club look to make the additions they will need over the second half of the season. Here's look at some of the headlines coming out of Elland Road this morning.

Leeds' Ben Johnson hitch

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United have been linked with a move for West Ham United's Ben Johnson this month as they look to add numbers to their defensive line. The right-back has struggled to find regular minutes in the Premier League with the Hammers and according to Football Insider, he has turned down several contract offers as his contract ticks towards an expiry this summer.

However, the Mirror are claiming West Ham may be unwilling to part with Johnson this month due to their lack of homegrown players. Conor Coventry has already left the London Stadium this month, joining Charlton Athletic, and his departure could prevent the club from parting ways with Johnson.

West Ham have been linked with Sunderland's Jack Clarke and should that deal progress, Johnson may be freed up to leave.

Diego Llorente's stance

Leeds United loanee Diego Llorente is keen to explore the possibility of joining Paris Saint-Germain this month. That's according to Foot Mercato, who claim Llorente is pushing to bring his time with Roma to a premature end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Llorente is halfway through his second loan with Jose Mourinho's Roma, where he has caught the eye with his form, becoming a key player in the Italian capital. However, the interest from PSG may well have turned his head and the report also claims that Roma are willing to let him leave if they can find a replacement.