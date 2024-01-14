Leeds United midfielder Ethan Ampadu reportedly made a comment to teammate Glen Kamara regarding Wales' EURO 2024 play-off semi-final against Finland in March, following the Whites' win at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday.

Several of Leeds' international players will return to the Cardiff City Stadium in two months' time when Wales host Finland in their one-legged EURO 2024 play-off semi-final.

United's Welsh contingent has grown this season, with Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon joining Dan James in Daniel Farke's ranks at Elland Road. Leeds also added another international player, Finland's Glen Kamara, over the summer transfer period; this year's play-off cycle to decide which country participates at the European Championships in Germany sees the quartet go head-to-head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wales typically play their home games at the Bluebirds' ground, where Leeds picked up a 3-0 win on Saturday afternoon. Welsh winger James told reporters after the game that stand-in skipper Ampadu had commented on the result, in relation to the upcoming play-off on March 21.

"I think Ethan joked to Glen: 'Hopefully this is the last win you get here'," 26-year-old James said at full-time. "It's one that we're looking forward to, it'll be a tough game, Finland are a good team, but it's always nice to have a home fixture."

The winner of Wales' play-off semi with Finland will face Poland or Estonia for a spot at the final tournament in Germany this summer. United's internationals have been drawn in play-off 'Path A', and following the group stage draw last month, should either Wales or Finland qualify, will take on the Netherlands, Austria and France in Group D.