Ex-Leeds United man provides help to Whites before club's ex-youngster has big last laugh
An ex-Leeds United player provided Daniel Farke's side with a helping hand - but another ex-Whites man had the last laugh.
A helping hand from an ex-Whites player ultimately proved in vain as Leeds United's key promotion rivals received a fresh boost.
Former Leeds winger Jack Clarke fired Sunderland ahead in Saturday evening's Championship clash at United's big promotion rivals Ipswich Town with a 20-yard rocket but the Tractor Boys recovered to record a 2-1 success.
Clarke's blockbuster strike put the Black Cats 1-0 up in the 26th minute but Kayden Jackson's smart finish drew Ipswich level just seven minutes later as the first half ended all square.
Ipswich then bagged the game's winning goal in the 75th minute through Conor Chaplin who headed home an outswinging free-kick taken by another ex-Leeds youngster in Leif Davis who also won the foul for the free-kick.
Victory for Ipswich fired them back into second-place, three points above third-placed Southampton and seven clear of fourth-placed Leeds despite United's comfortable 3-0 win at Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.