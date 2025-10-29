Leeds United's highest valued player - according to FM26

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 29th Oct 2025, 17:00 GMT

Who does the world's most popular football management simulation believe is Leeds United's highest valued player?

The level of hard work and research that goes into putting together the Football Manager video game series has led to some professional clubs seeking access to their player database.

The level of detail that goes into piecing together information on hundreds of thousands of players, managers and coaches from clubs across every continent has increased with every new version of the series and the latest edition, which saw its Beta version released on Thursday, is the biggest yet.

With the help of numerous researchers, Sports Interactive have produced in-depth statistics on squads across the globe - and their take on who is Leeds United’s most valuable player makes for an intriguing read.

We take a look at who comes out on top and it has to be said there are some surprising names near the top of the list with Daniel Farke’s squad.

Football Manager 2026 transfer value: £0.8m

1. Sam Byram

Football Manager 2026 transfer value: £0.8m | Getty Images

Football Manager 2026 transfer value: £2.6m

2. Karl Darlow

Football Manager 2026 transfer value: £2.6m | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Football Manager 2026 transfer value: £6.2m

3. Illan Meslier

Football Manager 2026 transfer value: £6.2m | Ed Sykes/Getty Images Photo: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Football Manager 2026 transfer value: £13.5m

4. Lukas Nmecha

Football Manager 2026 transfer value: £13.5m | George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Football Manager 2026 transfer value: £14.0m

5. James Justin

Football Manager 2026 transfer value: £14.0m | Nigel French/PA Wire

Football Manager 2026 transfer value: £16.5m

6. Gabriel Gudmundsson

Football Manager 2026 transfer value: £16.5m | Getty Images

