Leeds United hero spotted among Wembley crowd as Premier League club 'make £40m decision'
Much-loved former Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips was spotted among supporters outside Wembley, following Sunday’s heart-breaking Championship play-off final defeat to Southampton.
Leeds were consigned to another season of second-tier football after a lacklustre display saw them lose 1-0, with Adam Armstrong’s clinical first-half finish proving decisive for the Saints. Daniel Farke’s side enjoyed plenty of possession but were unable to cause any serious problems, with Dan James’ snapshot onto the crossbar providing the only real chance of equalising.
Another miserable day at Wembley did not dampen the atmosphere among Leeds supporters, who showed their support even after the full-time whistle and on their way out of the stadium. And videos, thought to have been taken post-match, soon started to circulate of Phillips among the crowd.
The former United midfielder was filmed multiple times being mobbed by supporters, shaking hands and posing for photos with children. There was even a rousing rendition of his ‘Yorkshire Pirlo’ song, which was well-received.
Phillips had been linked with a sensational return to Elland Road in recent months but even with promotion back into the Premier League, the financial aspect of a deal would have been hard for Leeds to fulfil. With another season in the Championship now confirmed, any move for the 28-year-old now looks impossible.
Phillips is widely expected to leave Manchester City this summer with recent reports suggesting the four-time Premier League champions would consider offers around £40million. That would represent a slight loss on the £42m they paid for him in 2022 but after two seasons of irregular football and poor form, that asking price might still be tough for anyone to meet.
Since joining Pep Guardiola’s side, Phillips has seen minutes limited through a combination of persistent injury issues and the challenge of competing with Rodri, who is arguably the best in the world in that position. A loan move to West Ham United in January was sanctioned in a bid to keep an England place ahead of Euro 2024, but dismal luck with the Hammers saw the midfielder dropped and a fresh injury issue killed off any hope of a return to this summer’s tournament.