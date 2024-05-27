39 superb photos of Leeds United fans at Wembley for play-off final as chief's call proves right

Published 27th May 2024, 12:46 BST
Updated 27th May 2024, 13:30 BST
Leeds United’s bid for a Premier League return in the play-off final ended in tears – despite incredible support from the club’s fans as a chief’s call proved correct.

A third-placed finish in the Championship season consigned Leeds to the play-offs and Daniel Farke’s team brushed aside Norwich City in the semi-finals to set up a winner-takes-all Wembley final against Southampton. The Saints, who finished fourth, were the only team in the regular season to record the double over Leeds and an unwanted Whites hat-trick was sealed on Sunday as Adam Armstrong’s strike sealed a 1-0 win for Russell Martin’s side.

The galling defeat will live long in the memory – but so too will the scenes of United’s amazing support inside the home of football. Whites chief Farke predicted beforehand that Leeds would be backed by a ‘white wall’ in London, and that proved absolutely correct. Here, via Varleys, are 39 brilliant photos of United’s fans during the game at Wembley amid an attendance of 85,862 for the richest game in football.

Leeds United's fans at Wembley

Leeds United's fans at Wembley

Leeds United's fans at Wembley Photo: Varleys

Leeds United's fans at Wembley

Leeds United's fans at Wembley

Leeds United's fans at Wembley Photo: Varleys

Leeds United's fans at Wembley

Leeds United's fans at Wembley

Leeds United's fans at Wembley Photo: Varleys

Leeds United's fans at Wembley

Leeds United's fans at Wembley

Leeds United's fans at Wembley Photo: Varleys

Leeds United's fans at Wembley

Leeds United's fans at Wembley

Leeds United's fans at Wembley Photo: Varleys

Leeds United's fans at Wembley

Leeds United's fans at Wembley

Leeds United's fans at Wembley Photo: Varleys

Related topics: Wembley, Daniel Farke, Premier League, Southampton, Norwich City, Adam Armstrong, Russell Martin

