Leeds United winger sports X-rated injury after play-off final head clash
A photograph has emerged in the aftermath of Leeds’ play-off final loss highlighting the severity of James’ clash of heads with the Saints full-back.
The pair contested an aerial ball as United pushed for an equaliser deep into normal time, which saw James connect with Walker-Peters’ head, causing the cut above his eye.
Both players were bandaged up by physios and club doctors on the pitch at Wembley Stadium and permitted to carry on for the final ten minutes of added time at the end of the second half. However, it appears James required treatment after the final whistle to close the wound.
James was introduced from the bench during the second half as Leeds tried in vain to take the match to extra-time. The Wales international struck the crossbar with a rasping volley after a neat one-two with Georginio Rutter just inside the Southampton box but the ball bounced out and away from Alex McCarthy’s goal.
The 26-year-old went close again in stoppage time, hitting the target but the Saints stopper managed to get a strong hand to James’ attempt and deny Leeds.
