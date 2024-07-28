Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The YEP’s take on Leeds United’s 2-0 victory against Schalke 04 and some ‘off-camera moments’ from the behind-closed-doors friendly.

Leeds United can finally emerge from under their veil of German secrecy as the end of their training camp beckons.

A 2-0 victory over Schalke 04 on Saturday heralded almost the final action of the 10-day trip and Leeds will fly out of Paderborn on their charter on Monday afternoon, back to England and Thorp Arch.

Daniel Farke was pleased with the performance in the win and has seemed generally very happy with how the camp has gone, how the facilities have served he and his squad and how the mood has been around the place.

As they spend their final night at the stunning Hotel-Residence Klosterpforte and begin to eye Valencia and the competitive challenges that lie ahead, here is the YEP take on the penultimate pre-season friendly.

Good day

Mateo Joseph

He was at it again, lurking in and around exactly the right place at the right time and finishing off a Jayden Bogle cross. Three goals in two games is a terrific return, even if he could be flying back to England with four or even five. The momentum is with him and he will be eyeing that Valencia friendly hungrily and hoping that he can get the nod for Portsmouth. Sam Byram

A timely reminder that the veteran relishes a physical battle. He was dominant in the air and did everything, on both sides of the ball, with his usual efficiency. If Bogle and Junior Firpo are to be the first choice full-backs then Byram will be as good a back-up as any to be found in the Championship. They still need another, of course, but the full-back area is looking strong in terms of quality. Jayden Bogle

Two games, two assists and similar ones at that. He very nearly had two of the same sort of assists in the one game against Schalke. We knew he was an attacking full-back, but the way he dominated his winger out of possession was reassuring to see.

Balcony guests

Anyone lucky enough to be situated on the balcony, where stadium staff kept a steady supply of cold drinks coming. The welcome and the facilities, from a fifth-tier side, were incredible.

Bad day

Max Wober

This was a chance to put pressure on Struijk, who was guilty of an error on Wednesday, and stake a claim to the left-sided centre-back position and while the Austrian was not bad, he was unable to shine or dominate. His chasing of a player that he failed to impact left a gap and Schalke came close to exploiting it.

Schalke’s analyst The Schalke analyst filling the YEP's off-camera moments with his loud, English-spoken declarations of tactical advice to the bench via a headset. And the German fella who asked Brenden Aaronson for some boots, mistakenly believing that the American would have sufficient pairs with him on tour to be able to give his away. He did not. But Aaronson was at least apologetic.

Off-camera

The players inspecting the mottled pitch and debating whether or not it was some grass disease. In the technical, expert opinion of first team operations manager Matt Robertshaw it most likely was.

Members of Farke's staff reuniting with former colleagues and pals in the Schalke set-up.

Chris Domogalla ensuring Leeds warmed up with the Bundesliga 2 balls because that was what the first half would be played with.

Harry Gray, Daniel James, Crysencio Summerville and Patrick Bamford availing themselves of the fantastic balcony and cafe facilities on offer at Kümpel und Hellmeister Arena with a perfect view of the pitch. Leeds chiefs Adam Underwood and Gretar Steinsson were also present for the game.

Jayden Bogle, fresh from his go-karting victory on Friday, expressing his frustration at the referee's decision to ping Ethan Ampadu for a foul in midfield as the right-back attempted to burst forward.

Schalke's analyst on the balcony spotting early on Brenden Aaronson's penchant for coming inside and relaying to coaching staff - in English helpfully - that the American would be the overload player.

Farke expressing his frustration as Aaronson failed to get hold of the ball after good hold-up play from Mateo Joseph, the attacker responding with a thumbs up to the manager's instruction.

Illan Meslier and Ethan Ampadu encouraging Georginio Rutter after he got hold of a difficult ball and got a shot away.

Junior Firpo screaming for a pass from Joe Rothwell that never came as the ball went to the far side. Firpo then turning his ire on the referee for a decision to award a free-kick against Rutter.

Ampadu telling Joseph to keep the press compact and not force it. Meslier telling Bogle to play higher on the right. Rodon telling Gnonto to wait, not press, and save his legs.

The Schalke analyst appealing for his side to be further up the pitch and insisting that the structure was working with Leeds in possession. That assertion sounded less and less convincing the longer the game went on as Leeds hemmed their 'hosts' in and dealt so comfortably with the Schalke press.

Firpo appearing on the balcony in his flop flops, or as the Germans would call them his flip flops, after being substituted at the break.

Rodon telling Gruev to kick the ball away after the Bulgarian midfielder conceded a free-kick in the middle of the pitch, screaming his approval as Rothwell pressed Schalke backwards and then asking for a ****ing big header from Byram as Leeds began to enjoy themselves at 2-0 up.

Rutter letting out a little squeal after trying a fancy flick to try and find Gnonto in the area and then grinning.

The bench delighted with Gelhardt's pressing as Leeds went after Schalke out of possession, caused problems and then stopped them from escaping from their own half.