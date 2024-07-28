Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A round-up of the latest transfer news from across the Championship

The new Championship season is now just around the corner and clubs are putting the finishing touches to their pre-season preparations. Every club has done business in the summer transfer window and more deals will be done in the next four and a half weeks as the deadline begins to loom on the horizon.

Leeds United have been busy with four signings being made, but here, we take a look at what the club's rivals are doing.

Blades eye Bogle replacements

Sheffield United are looking at James Bree and Ki-Jana Hoever as potential right-back options, according to reports. The Blades are short in the position following the sale of Jayden Bogle and it seems as though they are considering a number of targets as they search for a replacement.

Alan Nixon claims that James Bree of Southampton is an option for the Blades, with the full-back down the pecking order at St Mary's. It is claimed that Southampton are in no rush to sell Bree, but a deal that would see him pick up regular game time could well appeal.

Hoever, on the other hand, has been linked by Football Insider, with the defender spending the last season and a half on loan at Stoke City.

Hull move for Mehlem

Hull City are reportedly in talks with Bundesliga.2 outfit SV Darmstadt over a deal to sign Marvin Mehlem. New Tigers boss Tim Walter knows the German second tier well and according to Transfermarkt the club have made an approach to sign the midfielder.

Mehlem has been with Darmstadt since 2017, making 191 appearances and scoring 21 goals along the way, with 20 outings and three efforts coming in the top flight last season.

The East Yorkshire outfit have seen a number of key players leave this summer with Jaden Philogene, Jacob Greaves and Ozan Tufan being amongst those to depart. Ryan Giles and Cody Drameh have joined permanently, but the club will be striving to be busy over the coming weeks.

Blackburn want trio

Blackburn Rovers are another team seemingly making moves late in the window and according to Alan Nixon, they're looking at three new signings, should they sell Sammie Szmodics in the coming days.

