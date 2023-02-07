Leeds United are now preparing for two clashes with Manchester United as they search for a new manager.

Jesse Marsch was handed his P45 on Monday following a defeat to Nottingham Forest, and the Whites are now in need of a new boss as they look to claw their way out of the relegation battle. Leeds face rivals Man Utd on Wednesday night, and that will be the first of two games on the bounce between the two sides due to a quirk in the fixture list and rearrangements.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Manager search latest

Sky Sports reporter Tim Thornton has explained the latest on Leeds’ search for a manager.

“There are a number of names on the radar for Leeds United. Andoni Iraola, the Rayo Vallecano coach, he’s one that’s been mentioned,” he said.

“Carlos Corberan another, he’s a very familiar name to Leeds fans of course, having worked here, coaching the under-21s, and then being promoted to work with Marcelo Bielsa with the first-team. He’s done a terrific job at West Brom and, prior to that, Huddersfield Town.

“Ange Postecoglou at Celtic, another name that Leeds have on their radar, but I would stress that Leeds are also looking other potential candidates, and they haven’t made an approach yet for anyone.”

Raul rejection

There are reports that Leeds approached Real Madrid legend Raul about interviewing for their vacant manager role.

Raul is currently in charge of Real Madrid’s B team, Real Madrid Castilla, and according to Planet Sport, he has already decided he wants to remain with Los Blancos, likely biding his time to take over from Carlo Ancelotti in the future.