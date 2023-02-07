Iraola is reportedly in the frame to replace Jesse Marsch at Elland Road, with the Rayo boss greatly admired across Europe for the job he has done at Estadio de Vallecas. The team, based on the outskirts of capital city Madrid, boast one of the lowest wage bills in Spain’s top flight but have repeatedly punched above their weight in LaLiga with Iraola at the helm.

As a player, Iraola worked under Marcelo Bielsa at Athletic Club and credits the Argentine with a large portion of his coaching education. It is understood that the 67-year-old is not in contention for a return to Elland Road, nor is Real Madrid ‘B’ head coach Raul Gonzalez, as reported by Spanish outlet AS.

Speaking after his team’s most recent victory, which lifted the Vallecas club to fifth in the table, Iraola was questioned on the growing links to Leeds and the Premier League.

"Football belongs to the footballers, we are not that important,” Iraola said of his current achievements, exhibiting a familiar humility synonymous with Bielsa’s own press conference utterances during his time at Elland Road. “The players make us look better and I am lucky to have players who are showing their level. If I didn't have them, I wouldn't be achieving anything. I could also use that when we're not getting the results (laughs), but I am clear about my role, they are the ones who are achieving this."

The 40-year-old side-stepped any explicit mention of Leeds and the vacant managerial post at the club, as the Whites’ hierarchy explore the options available to them in the managerial job market.

Iraola guided Los Vallecanos to 12th in LaLiga last season after earning promotion from Segunda Division in 2020/21.