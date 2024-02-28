Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emotions are flying high at Elland Road after Leeds United snatched a huge three points from runaway Championship leaders Leicester City last week. Despite the Foxes taking an early lead, Daniel Farke's side dug in and overturned the scoreline to 3-1 in their favour, banking their 22nd win of the season.

Promotion back up to the Premier League was always the number one priority for Leeds this season and they have been chipping away at the gap between them and those above them as they eye a top two spot. Their win over Leicester has closed the gap between them and first place to just six points, meaning there is also a potential shot at the title.

For now though, the full focus is on keeping Ipswich Town away from the second automatic promotion spot. With eyes firmly on returning to England's top flight, there are a lot of transfer rumours swirling around. Which league Leeds play in next season will heavily impact their business in the transfer window, including whether current players stay or leave.

The Whites have been linked to a number of interesting targets as the final months of the 2023/24 season play out. One of the latest targets to appear on the radar is rising teenage star Zander Craik, who has been turning heads with Kilmarnock's youth teams.

The 18-year-old looked set to join Crystal Palace during the January window but the Eagles pulled the plug in the eleventh hour despite initially agreeing a £50,000 deal. According to the Daily Record, Palace remain interested in Craik but they face competition, and Leeds are one of the clubs who have thrown their hat into the ring.

The Whites have joined the likes of Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United in monitoring the striker and all clubs have reportedly 'had him watched in recent weeks'.

