A former Leeds United boss is being linked with a return to management lower down the football pyramid. The Whites look to have their manager for the coming years locked in, with Daniel Farke doing an excellent job so far this season.

Leeds are in second place, unbeaten at home all season and unbeaten overall in 2024, battling for automatic promotion. But the Whites have gone through managers more quickly than they would have liked to in the past, creating a big list of former bosses across the last decade.

Garry Monk is one of the managers who had a pretty brief spell at Elland Road, taking charge of 53 games between 2016 and 2017, winning more than 47% of his games. Monk did a good job at Elland Road, and he resigned rather than being sacked, with former owner Andrea Radrizzani admitting he was 'shocked by the decision'.

Monk went on to do well at Middlesbrough, but he struggled during spells with Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City after that, and he has been out of management since 2020. He is now being linked with a return to management with League One club Cambridge United, who are in 16th as things stand, searching for a new manager after sacking Mark Bonner.

Cambridge are not likely to go down, currently five points above the drop zone, but they need to get their act together to avoid being dragged into the thick of the relegation battle. A new manager will help, and Monk is the favourite as things stand.