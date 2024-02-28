Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Southampton have been dealt a significant injury blow amid their battle for automatic promotion with Leeds United. The Saints have endured a wobble of late, losing back-to-back games and falling five points behind Leeds United and Ipswich Town in second and third respectively.

But plenty of action remains, and Southampton remain in the thick of the automatic promotion battle, recently showing how capable they are at catching up with a 23-game unbeaten run. But the Saints have been dealt a significant injury blow that could make things a little more difficult over the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United loanee Ryan Fraser has picked up an issue, with Southampton boss Martin confirming: "He’s going to be out for a little bit of time, unfortunately. It’s a bit of a blow for us, a big blow for him but we’ll have him back probably on the other side of the international break. Very soon after that hopefully, all well.

"We lose something when he doesn’t play which is his relentless running ability. We miss his ability to cross on the move, his desire to go and score or assist, and work hard for the team. The other guys need to step up now. As always in football, there’s an opportunity for someone else when someone gets injured. I’m gutted for Wee Man because he’s been brilliant since he’s been here. His output data-wise will tell you that.

"You don’t need to have a look at that to see what he has brought. I think everyone has enjoyed having him, but he will play a big part for us in the run-in for sure. We just need to concentrate on getting him as fit as quickly as we possibly can."

Fraser does have the option of returning to Newcastle for treatment, but it seems he will remain in Hampshire during his recovery process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don’t think he has any desire to go back to Newcastle and get treatment," Martin added. "He wants to be a part of it here and be around the dressing room. That would be our preference. He is a really big character in the dressing room."