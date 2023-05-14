Leeds United are back in action next Sunday away at West Ham United as they look to boost their survival hopes in the Premier League. They have two games left of the season to avoid slipping back into the Championship.

Sam Allardyce’s side drew 2-2 with Newcastle United at Elland Road on Saturday. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Youngster incoming

Leeds are reportedly closing in on the signing of Hamilton Academical youngster Josh McDonald ahead of Scottish Premiership giants Rangers. According to a report by Football Insider, the deal has been ‘finalised’ and he has ‘passed’ his medical with an official announcement of the transfer expected in due course.

The Whites are believed to be forking out a fee of around £150,000 for the prospect’s signature as they look to bolster their youth ranks. He will pen an initial scholarship deal with the Yorkshire club which will then be made permanent next year.

Play-offs in full swing

The play-offs are back in the Football League and Leeds loan pair Joe Gelhardt and Cody Drameh faced each other yesterday for Sunderland and Luton Town respectively, with the Black Cats winning 2-1 at the Stadium of Light.