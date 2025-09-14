Leeds United suffered a late defeat at Premier League rivals on Saturday afternoon.

There was frustration on and off the pitch at Craven Cottage on Saturday as another impressive band of travelling support watched Leeds United slip to an agonising late defeat against Premier League rivals Fulham.

The Whites were looking for a first win since their opening game of the season when a debut goal from Lukas Nmecha was enough to help the Elland Road faithful celebrate their return to the top flight with a narrow victory against Everton. However, it has otherwise been a challenging opening month to the season after Daniel Farke’s men collected just one point from a visit to Arsenal and a home game with Newcastle United and failed to find the net in the process.

Former Everton striker was handed the first Premier League start of his Whites career after he was secured on a free transfer window during the summer but the striker was starved of decent service throughout the game and wasted his only real sight of goal when his header was comfortably collected by hosts keeper Bernd Leno. Chances were at a premium as the tide slowly turned in favour of the Cottagers following the introduction of Brazilian winger Kevin, who made an impressive impact in what was his first appearance for the club following his £34 million move from Shakthar Donetsk.

The lively winger produced several eye-catching moments as he brought a stunning save out of Leeds keeper Karl Darlow - but it was the Whites who proved to be the masters of their own downfall as defender Gabriel Gudmundsson headed beyond the former Newcastle United goalkeeper in the fourth minute of second-half injury-time to ensure his side emerged empty-handed once again.

Two Whites stars gave their take on the result and performance after the game and their reaction seemed to match the frustration shared by the travelling faithful in the away end at Craven Cottage as they prepared to make the long journey home.

Winger Jack Harrison took to social media in the aftermath of the loss as he posted: “Great fight today, harsh end to the game. Thanks as always for the support. On to next week.” Summer signing Lukas Nmecha delivered a similar message as he said: “Frustrating game but we will keep fighting as a team.”

