Leeds United have been snubbed by television decision-makers.

The Whites are in the midst of a frustrating season, still battling relegation in the season after they dodged the drop on the final day of the season. Jesse Marsch remains under pressure with Leeds just a point above the bottom three, though, United have been rather entertaining to watch.

Last weekend’s draw with Brentford aside, Leeds have typically been involved in goal fests this season, and that has made them attractive for television, until now, at least. The Premier League have just announced the next round of televised fixtures, with 13 selected in all, and Leeds don’t feature in any of them.

As you might expect, the top four feature regularly in the selection, with leaders Arsenal having a fixture selected and Manchester City selected three times. Top four hopefuls Newcastle United have also had three fixtures selected. Leeds didn’t get any attention in this round of selections, though, perhaps less pressure may be a good thing as Marsch’s men look to pull away from the bottom three.

Here is the full list of selections.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United - March 4 (BT Sport)

Southampton vs Leicester City - March 4 (Sky Sports)

Nottingham Forest vs Everton - March 5 (Sky Sports)

Liverpool vs Man Utd - March 5 (Sky Sports)

Brentford vs Fulham - March 6 (Sky Sports)

Bournemouth vs Liverpool - March 11 (BT Sport)

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City - March 11 (Sky Sports)

Fulham vs Arsenal - March 12 (Sky Sports)

Newcastle United vs Wolves - March 12 (Sky Sports)

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United - March 17* (Sky Sports)

Chelsea vs Everton - March 18 (Sky Sports)

Brighton vs Manchester United - March 19* (Sky Sports)

Manchester City vs West Ham - March 19* (Sky Sports)