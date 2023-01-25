The 50-year-old has joined the club, subject to work permit clearance, as assistant head coach to reunite with his former Chicago Fire team-mate.

Armas, a former USA international, played for LA Galaxy and the Fire in Major League Soccer and then served as Marsch’s assistant between 2015 and 2018 at New York Red Bulls. When Marsch left to take charge at RB Leipzig, Armas moved up to take the head coach role.

Following two years as boss of the Red Bulls, Armas moved to fellow MLS side Toronto FC and last season worked under Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United – who Leeds simply refereed to in today’s announcement as ‘another Premier League club.’ Armas left Old Trafford in the summer when Rangnick stepped down as interim boss. Rangnick then took the Austria job but Armas did not accompany him.

The new arrival, who takes the place of Mark Jackson after the ex-Leeds player’s move to MK Dons, is expected to be next to Marsch in the dugout when Leeds travel to League One Accrington Stanley on Saturday in the FA Cup fourth round.

Marsch said: “I’m delighted to welcome Chris to Leeds United. He will be a fantastic addition to the staff, he brings a wealth of experience from across the world and having worked closely with him previously, I am sure he will help us to improve every day.”

Director of football Victor Orta says the club continues to work to give Marsch the best possible backroom team and the addition of Armas made sense.

“We always have constant ideas to improve the team around Jesse and with Chris it is a perfect fit, they have both worked together in the past and he has experience of working in the Premier League,” said the Spaniard.

NEW FACE - Chris Armas has joined the backroom staff at Leeds United to reunite with ex-team-mate Jesse Marsch. Pic: LUFC

“Chris was one of the best ever players in the history of the United States and his determination and skills will add value to our club and we are really happy he has joined us.”

Armas joins Marsch’s existing assistants Rene Maric and Cameron Toshack, with Franky Schiemer currently acting in a remote coaching consultant role from his home in Austria. Schiemer has however been at Elland Road and Thorp Arch recently.