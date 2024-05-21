Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have reportedly targeted Borussia Dortmund full-back Marius Wolf as a summer transfer target.

The 28-year-old leaves the German club on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract next month, following the UEFA Champions League's showpiece finale against Real Madrid.

While Wolf is unlikely to feature from the start for Edin Terzic's side, he has been used as a bit-part player throughout Dortmund's domestic and continental campaigns, appearing 31 times.

Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports enquiries have been made with regards to Wolf's availability, should Leeds secure promotion back to the Premier League this weekend. The Whites are not expected to pursue a move for the German if they remain a Championship outfit with the player's existing remuneration package likely to exceed the budgetary constraints of a second tier club and interest from elsewhere.

Reports indicate Wolf's services could also be sought by clubs in Italy, Spain and the Middle East, however a switch to the Premier League would be particularly enticing and lucrative for the 6ft 2in German international who is yet to play his club football outside his homeland.

Leeds' supposed pursuit of Wolf suggests in the event of promotion, Daniel Farke will look to integrate Archie Gray into the side more often as a midfielder, deploying the teenager only as back-up right-sided defender to the Dortmund man ten years his senior when necessary.

Sam Byram, whose contract expires this summer, and Burnley loanee Connor Roberts remain Farke's other options at right-back. It is most likely only one of the two will represent the club next season, if Leeds go up. Roberts has contributed from the bench more often than from the start during his loan spell and despite his preference to stay at Elland Road, there is no guarantee Leeds would pursue a permanent move, particularly if Wolf is attainable on a free transfer.